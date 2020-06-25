4544 1st Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2BR/1BA ft. Stunning Interior Ready for Rent! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Check out this newly completed remodeled home in a perfectly central St Petersburg neighborhood! 2 bed/1 bath house minutes away from the beach and downtown! Gorgeous, modern kitchen and bathroom. Large bedrooms with abundant natural lighting. Original hardwood floors refinished and gleaming; large back deck in a private, fenced back yard; screened front porch for morning coffee! Attached extra storage space and a long driveway for off-street parking.



To view a 3D VIRTUAL TOUR, follow the link below:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1514307?accessKey=5cac



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have any additional questions please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.



(RLNE4890803)