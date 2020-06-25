All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4544 1st Ave N

4544 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4544 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Remodeled 2BR/1BA ft. Stunning Interior Ready for Rent! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Check out this newly completed remodeled home in a perfectly central St Petersburg neighborhood! 2 bed/1 bath house minutes away from the beach and downtown! Gorgeous, modern kitchen and bathroom. Large bedrooms with abundant natural lighting. Original hardwood floors refinished and gleaming; large back deck in a private, fenced back yard; screened front porch for morning coffee! Attached extra storage space and a long driveway for off-street parking.

To view a 3D VIRTUAL TOUR, follow the link below:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1514307?accessKey=5cac

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have any additional questions please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.

(RLNE4890803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 1st Ave N have any available units?
4544 1st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 1st Ave N have?
Some of 4544 1st Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 1st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4544 1st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 1st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 1st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4544 1st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4544 1st Ave N offers parking.
Does 4544 1st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 1st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 1st Ave N have a pool?
No, 4544 1st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4544 1st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4544 1st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 1st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 1st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
