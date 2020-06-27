4521 25th Avenue North

Amenities

This is a very spacious concrete block home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage. There is also a separate bonus room, along with a large fenced back yard with a cool concrete deck in the back. Total living area is 1,116 square feet. Amenities include gleaming wood floors, an updated kitchen with dishwasher, icemaker and microwave oven. The interior of this home has new paint throughout. Other features include energy efficient windows and ample parking for 2 cars with a circular driveway. Very centrally located in the highly desirable family friendly Harshaw area, just minutes from downtown St Pete, the beaches, Tyrone shopping area with great restaurants and Gladden recreation center. This home is loaded with lots of charm and shows beautifully. You wont find a cleaner home!



(RLNE5033382)