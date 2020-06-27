All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4521 25th Avenue North
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4521 25th Avenue North

4521 25th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4521 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very spacious concrete block home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage. There is also a separate bonus room, along with a large fenced back yard with a cool concrete deck in the back. Total living area is 1,116 square feet. Amenities include gleaming wood floors, an updated kitchen with dishwasher, icemaker and microwave oven. The interior of this home has new paint throughout. Other features include energy efficient windows and ample parking for 2 cars with a circular driveway. Very centrally located in the highly desirable family friendly Harshaw area, just minutes from downtown St Pete, the beaches, Tyrone shopping area with great restaurants and Gladden recreation center. This home is loaded with lots of charm and shows beautifully. You wont find a cleaner home!

(RLNE5033382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 25th Avenue North have any available units?
4521 25th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 25th Avenue North have?
Some of 4521 25th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 25th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4521 25th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 25th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4521 25th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4521 25th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4521 25th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4521 25th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 25th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 25th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4521 25th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4521 25th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4521 25th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 25th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 25th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
