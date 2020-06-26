All apartments in St. Petersburg
4435 Huntington Street Northeast

4435 Huntington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4435 Huntington Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,640 sf home is located in Saint Petersburg, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have any available units?
4435 Huntington Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have?
Some of 4435 Huntington Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Huntington Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Huntington Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Huntington Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Huntington Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Huntington Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
