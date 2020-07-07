All apartments in St. Petersburg
3967 Arkansas Avenue

3967 Arkansas Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3967 Arkansas Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/881e391089 ---- Call our automated line 24/7 at 863-225-2980 to schedule a showing today! Spacious and charming 3 bed 2 bath in St. Pete, 1105 sq ft., tile throughout, lots of storage space! Convenient to beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. See leasing notes below & book your showing today APPLICATION AND LEASING NOTES: => Paid applications do not hold the property for you, and are NON-REFUNDABLE. To hold the property, you must place the deposit with us. If we are unable to rent to you, the deposit will be returned to you. => If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements. => Renters insurance is required for all rentals. => MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: Paid applications $65 non-refundable per adult 18, security deposit, first full month's rent, and $250 administration fee due on or before lease signing. => IF the unit allows pets, there are additional fees as well. Pet fees are per pet as follows: $25 non-refundable pet application, $200 non-refundable pet fee, monthly pet rent based upon animal's size, and paid in full renters insurance with pet liability for the full lease term. => QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines => Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have any available units?
3967 Arkansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3967 Arkansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Arkansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Arkansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 Arkansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue offer parking?
No, 3967 Arkansas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 Arkansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3967 Arkansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3967 Arkansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 Arkansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3967 Arkansas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3967 Arkansas Avenue has units with air conditioning.

