3967 Arkansas Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/881e391089 ---- Call our automated line 24/7 at 863-225-2980 to schedule a showing today! Spacious and charming 3 bed 2 bath in St. Pete, 1105 sq ft., tile throughout, lots of storage space! Convenient to beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. See leasing notes below & book your showing today APPLICATION AND LEASING NOTES: => Paid applications do not hold the property for you, and are NON-REFUNDABLE. To hold the property, you must place the deposit with us. If we are unable to rent to you, the deposit will be returned to you. => If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements. => Renters insurance is required for all rentals. => MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: Paid applications $65 non-refundable per adult 18, security deposit, first full month's rent, and $250 administration fee due on or before lease signing. => IF the unit allows pets, there are additional fees as well. Pet fees are per pet as follows: $25 non-refundable pet application, $200 non-refundable pet fee, monthly pet rent based upon animal's size, and paid in full renters insurance with pet liability for the full lease term. => QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines => Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.