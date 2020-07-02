3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

Million-dollar water views with fenced yard and pool. House needs TLC and quirky floor plan. 4b/3b with inside utility and 2 car garage and a carport. Tile and Laminated floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in Family/Sun room. Stainless steel appliances; an island in the kitchen. Several areas for office or storage. Circular driveway. Dock on Property. NO BOAT STORAGE OR DAVITS. Pool area has outdoor pagoda.

Live close to downtown St. Petersburg, close to shopping and restaurants. minutes to the interstate for Tampa and the airport. Pets welcome with fee. Pool service included with lease.