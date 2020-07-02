All apartments in St. Petersburg
3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE

3943 Bayshore Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3943 Bayshore Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Million-dollar water views with fenced yard and pool. House needs TLC and quirky floor plan. 4b/3b with inside utility and 2 car garage and a carport. Tile and Laminated floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in Family/Sun room. Stainless steel appliances; an island in the kitchen. Several areas for office or storage. Circular driveway. Dock on Property. NO BOAT STORAGE OR DAVITS. Pool area has outdoor pagoda.
Live close to downtown St. Petersburg, close to shopping and restaurants. minutes to the interstate for Tampa and the airport. Pets welcome with fee. Pool service included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE is pet friendly.
Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.

