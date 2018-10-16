All apartments in St. Petersburg
3901 Helena Street Northeast
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3901 Helena Street Northeast

3901 Helena Street Northeast · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Helena Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have any available units?
3901 Helena Street Northeast has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3901 Helena Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Helena Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Helena Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Helena Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 3901 Helena Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Helena Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Helena Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3901 Helena Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Helena Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Helena Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Helena Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
