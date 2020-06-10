3860 7TH AVENUE N

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Property located in the Central Oak Park section of St. Pete. The apartment has large 2 beds, 2 bath. Parking is in front of property with two spaces per unit. Added Bonus Minutes from 275, downtown St. Petersburg, beaches, shopping, a short walk to the Main Public Library, grocery stores, and restaurants. The new owners are updates remodel. This spacious unit has a large kitchen area with lots of cabinets and full-size appliances.The whole unit has fresh paint and new electrical panel, with new blinds!