All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3860 7TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3860 7TH AVENUE N
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

3860 7TH AVENUE N

3860 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3860 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Property located in the Central Oak Park section of St. Pete. The apartment has large 2 beds, 2 bath. Parking is in front of property with two spaces per unit. Added Bonus Minutes from 275, downtown St. Petersburg, beaches, shopping, a short walk to the Main Public Library, grocery stores, and restaurants. The new owners are updates remodel. This spacious unit has a large kitchen area with lots of cabinets and full-size appliances.The whole unit has fresh paint and new electrical panel, with new blinds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3860 7TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3860 7TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3860 7TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 7TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3860 7TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 7TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3860 7TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus