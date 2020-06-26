All apartments in St. Petersburg
3858 74th Way N.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

3858 74th Way N.

3858 74th Way North · (813) 873-1950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3858 74th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Jungle Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$1,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhomes located at the Andover Bay Townhomes. Gorgeous Modern design. Granite counter tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors throughout first floor, Carpet in bedrooms, Washer/Dryer in unit. $50 per month for water, sewage and trash removal. Close to beach, mall and schools.

** No Pets Allowed**

$100 application fee (criminal background & credit check will be performed) First Month + Security Deposit (= one month rent)

Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see available unit. 813-873-1950 Ext. 226
45 Unit Townhome Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 74th Way N. have any available units?
3858 74th Way N. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3858 74th Way N. have?
Some of 3858 74th Way N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 74th Way N. currently offering any rent specials?
3858 74th Way N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 74th Way N. pet-friendly?
No, 3858 74th Way N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3858 74th Way N. offer parking?
No, 3858 74th Way N. does not offer parking.
Does 3858 74th Way N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 74th Way N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 74th Way N. have a pool?
No, 3858 74th Way N. does not have a pool.
Does 3858 74th Way N. have accessible units?
No, 3858 74th Way N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 74th Way N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3858 74th Way N. does not have units with dishwashers.
