3858 74th Way N.

2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhomes located at the Andover Bay Townhomes. Gorgeous Modern design. Granite counter tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors throughout first floor, Carpet in bedrooms, Washer/Dryer in unit. $50 per month for water, sewage and trash removal. Close to beach, mall and schools.



** No Pets Allowed**



$100 application fee (criminal background & credit check will be performed) First Month + Security Deposit (= one month rent)



Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see available unit. 813-873-1950 Ext. 226

45 Unit Townhome Community