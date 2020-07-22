3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

New on the market, first floor water front on the Bayou, Fabulous views, 2/1, upgraded unit, giant patio, washer/dryer, Resort community with many amenities in North Waterside: 24 hr gated security, heated swimming pool, fitness center, activities, plus South Waterside amenities include Live the resort lifestyle year round with community features that include a clubhouse, community pool, fishing pier, tennis courts, billiards hall, lending library, full bar, dog park & more! Owner has a boat slip available, ask if your interested. Location 4 miles south of Downtown. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete. Looking for good credit 600+, proof of income, application must be approved by both REMAX and HOA. Call for details