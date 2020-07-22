All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 8:28 PM

3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3787 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3787 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
New on the market, first floor water front on the Bayou, Fabulous views, 2/1, upgraded unit, giant patio, washer/dryer, Resort community with many amenities in North Waterside: 24 hr gated security, heated swimming pool, fitness center, activities, plus South Waterside amenities include Live the resort lifestyle year round with community features that include a clubhouse, community pool, fishing pier, tennis courts, billiards hall, lending library, full bar, dog park & more! Owner has a boat slip available, ask if your interested. Location 4 miles south of Downtown. Less than 10 minutes to beaches and shopping areas. Close to Interstate, airports, restaurants, and popular downtown St. Pete. Looking for good credit 600+, proof of income, application must be approved by both REMAX and HOA. Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3787 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
