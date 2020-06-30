All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

3510 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house and location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath with wonderful original charm! Walk in directly to your enclosed front porch area. Leasing you to the living room with beautiful original hard wood floors. These continue through both bedrooms and hall. Tons of large new windows allow for great natural light in both the common areas and private rooms of the home. The kitchen has some original touches of charm along with a small seating and eat in area. Off of the kitchen is a nice sized bonus room that allows access to both the 1 car garage and the fully fenced back yard. Garage houses your washer/dryer as well as work area and bench. Location is great for commuters as you are blocks away from US-19 and a short drive to the beach and/or Downtown St. Pete. Also walking distance to shops and grocery. Home comes equipped with ADT home security and service for one year. Lawn maintenance included in rent as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have any available units?
3510 1ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 3510 1ST AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 1ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3510 1ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 1ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3510 1ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 3510 1ST AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 1ST AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3510 1ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3510 1ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 1ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 1ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

