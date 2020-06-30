3510 1ST AVENUE S

Amenities

Great house and location! This 2 bedroom 2 bath with wonderful original charm! Walk in directly to your enclosed front porch area. Leasing you to the living room with beautiful original hard wood floors. These continue through both bedrooms and hall. Tons of large new windows allow for great natural light in both the common areas and private rooms of the home. The kitchen has some original touches of charm along with a small seating and eat in area. Off of the kitchen is a nice sized bonus room that allows access to both the 1 car garage and the fully fenced back yard. Garage houses your washer/dryer as well as work area and bench. Location is great for commuters as you are blocks away from US-19 and a short drive to the beach and/or Downtown St. Pete. Also walking distance to shops and grocery. Home comes equipped with ADT home security and service for one year. Lawn maintenance included in rent as well.