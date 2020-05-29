3460 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Tiffany Arms 1 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condominium in St. Petersburg, Florida! Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances; carpet throughout main living space with tile kitchen and bathroom flooring; new bathroom fixtures, sink, and commode; ceiling fan in bedroom and main living area; large Florida sunroom with several windows at front, enclosed porch; very clean and ready for immediate occupancy; reserved parking space; laundry room one floor from unit; quiet neighborhood; large tree in center of grounds