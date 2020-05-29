All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3460 32ND AVENUE N

3460 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3460 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tiffany Arms 1 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condominium in St. Petersburg, Florida! Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances; carpet throughout main living space with tile kitchen and bathroom flooring; new bathroom fixtures, sink, and commode; ceiling fan in bedroom and main living area; large Florida sunroom with several windows at front, enclosed porch; very clean and ready for immediate occupancy; reserved parking space; laundry room one floor from unit; quiet neighborhood; large tree in center of grounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
3460 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 3460 32ND AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3460 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3460 32ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3460 32ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 32ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3460 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3460 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 32ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
