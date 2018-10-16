All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3401 71ST STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3401 71ST STREET N
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

3401 71ST STREET N

3401 71st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3401 71st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxuriate in your own private gated sanctuary, secluded on more than 2 acres! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3 car garage, 2900+sq.ft. estate offers an amazing scenic gateway with a patio, sundeck and swimming pool surrounded by 2 beautiful ponds and a cascading waterfall. Kitchen and master bedroom and bath have been completely renovated. The master bedroom has a king size bed, and the other two bedrooms have queen size beds.

The Master Bath has a footed free standing tub surrounded by windows with a sun roof above. The Decor is spectacular, There are 2 sinks with storage cabinets, & lighted mirrors. Each is located in seclusion, one on each end of the bathroom.

There are always events, festivals and adventures happening here in the area of St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay. With the Gulf Waters, Sports Teams, Museums and Theme Parks you will always find something to entertain you rain or shine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 71ST STREET N have any available units?
3401 71ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 71ST STREET N have?
Some of 3401 71ST STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 71ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3401 71ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 71ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3401 71ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3401 71ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3401 71ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 3401 71ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 71ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 71ST STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 3401 71ST STREET N has a pool.
Does 3401 71ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3401 71ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 71ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 71ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus