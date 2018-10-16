3401 71ST STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxuriate in your own private gated sanctuary, secluded on more than 2 acres! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3 car garage, 2900+sq.ft. estate offers an amazing scenic gateway with a patio, sundeck and swimming pool surrounded by 2 beautiful ponds and a cascading waterfall. Kitchen and master bedroom and bath have been completely renovated. The master bedroom has a king size bed, and the other two bedrooms have queen size beds.



The Master Bath has a footed free standing tub surrounded by windows with a sun roof above. The Decor is spectacular, There are 2 sinks with storage cabinets, & lighted mirrors. Each is located in seclusion, one on each end of the bathroom.



There are always events, festivals and adventures happening here in the area of St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay. With the Gulf Waters, Sports Teams, Museums and Theme Parks you will always find something to entertain you rain or shine.