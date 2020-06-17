All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3245 Carlisle Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3245 Carlisle Ave S
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3245 Carlisle Ave S

3245 Carlisle Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3245 Carlisle Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3245 Carlisle Ave S Available 05/15/20 Spacious 3bdrm/1.5bath House with large shed** Ready May 15th ** Sect 8 OK - 3245 Carlisle Ave S, St Petersburg
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 3bdrm/1.5bath House
Large Living Room
Spacious yard
Master bdrm has a half bathroom
Large shed in back
Off street parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8,), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required. *** Rents are subject to change at any time.***

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4429085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have any available units?
3245 Carlisle Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3245 Carlisle Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Carlisle Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Carlisle Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Carlisle Ave S offers parking.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have a pool?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 Carlisle Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 Carlisle Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus