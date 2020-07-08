All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3212 38th Way S. Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3212 38th Way S. Unit A
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3212 38th Way S. Unit A

3212 38th Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3212 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom condo, gated community - Ground floor, 2-bedroom condo with large screen porch in desirable West Shore Village in the Marina District. One-car garage, spacious bedrooms and two full baths make this one a winner. Freshly painted. Detached 1-car garage with remote. Large community of well-kept properties with beautiful surrounding grounds and amenities, including tennis, swimming pool, club house, shuffleboard and nearby walking-biking trails. Just a few blocks from grocery stores, restaurants, and access to I-275 and downtown St Petersburg to the north and the Skyway Bridge to the south. Maximo Marina is just 10 blocks south if you need to keep a boat close by. This is a gracious and comfortable unit close to Pinellas Bayway, Gulfport, beaches and with access to all metropolitan areas. RENTERS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE PETS PER HOA REGULATIONS. Service animals exempt. Additional HOA approval/registration required. Tenant pays utilities. Non-smoking unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5205745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have any available units?
3212 38th Way S. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have?
Some of 3212 38th Way S. Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 38th Way S. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3212 38th Way S. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 38th Way S. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A offers parking.
Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A has a pool.
Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 38th Way S. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 38th Way S. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus