320 38TH STREET S

Amenities

garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This lovely home has been renovated to occupancy its new occupant, it's quite spacious for a 2 bedroom with a sun room located in the back of home also garage space for storage Located in a quiet neighborhood and 5 min from downtown. Close to stores, shopping centers and more.



Requirements: 550+ credit score, no evictions in the last 2 years, make 2.5x the rent, background check , 1 year on job. (Section 8 not accepted) Move In Cost First Months rent ($1150) Deposit: ($1550) Total:$2700