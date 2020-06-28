All apartments in St. Petersburg
320 38TH STREET S
Location

320 38th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This lovely home has been renovated to occupancy its new occupant, it's quite spacious for a 2 bedroom with a sun room located in the back of home also garage space for storage Located in a quiet neighborhood and 5 min from downtown. Close to stores, shopping centers and more.

Requirements: 550+ credit score, no evictions in the last 2 years, make 2.5x the rent, background check , 1 year on job. (Section 8 not accepted) Move In Cost First Months rent ($1150) Deposit: ($1550) Total:$2700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 38TH STREET S have any available units?
320 38TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 38TH STREET S have?
Some of 320 38TH STREET S's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 38TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
320 38TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 38TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 320 38TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 320 38TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 320 38TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 320 38TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 38TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 38TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 320 38TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 320 38TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 320 38TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 320 38TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 38TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
