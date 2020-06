Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cute apt in unique 4 unit community in Old NE St Petersburg. A few blocks to the waterfront and a short distance to downtown St Petersburg. Includes most utilities. Will rent 8 months minimum. Unfurnished long term rental. Ground floor end apt. Move in ready. On site parking, laundry room, Pets and smoking not allowed, sorry. Superior quality at an affordable price.