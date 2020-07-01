All apartments in St. Petersburg
3032 40th Avenue North

Location

3032 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 40th Avenue North have any available units?
3032 40th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3032 40th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3032 40th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 40th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 40th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3032 40th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 40th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 3032 40th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3032 40th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 40th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 40th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 40th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

