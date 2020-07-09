3020 1/2 11th St N

Amenities

Stylish 2 /2 detached apartment in St Petes Hyde Park area! This open split yet floor plan has everything you are looking for. Located on the main level is a spacious living room with hard wood floors and modern neutral paint throughout with plenty of windows. The kitchen has been fully upgraded with all black appliance package, granite counters, and dark wood cabinetry. The perfect space and ambiance for the family chef. Your master bedroom upstairs offers plenty of sunlight and has a beautiful updated en-suite with custom tile work and dark wood vanity. Downstairs you will find another spacious bedroom complete with attached bath as well! For your added convenience there is also a separate laundry room with additional shelving for storage! Moments away from Vinoy Park, Tropicana Field, Local Shopping Outlets not to mention chain restaurants and local eateries. This home is located off 4th Street and Central Ave, Museums, entertainment and so much more either by foot, or a bike ride away. Conveniently located near I-275 and US 92, ideal for commuting. Small pets accepted at owners discretion. Available NOW!!! Virtual Video Tour https://youtu.be/dpBTZpnf5Xc