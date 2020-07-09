All apartments in St. Petersburg
3020 1/2 11th St N
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

3020 1/2 11th St N

3020 1/2 11th St N · No Longer Available
Location

3020 1/2 11th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stylish 2 /2 detached apartment in St Petes Hyde Park area! This open split yet floor plan has everything you are looking for. Located on the main level is a spacious living room with hard wood floors and modern neutral paint throughout with plenty of windows. The kitchen has been fully upgraded with all black appliance package, granite counters, and dark wood cabinetry. The perfect space and ambiance for the family chef. Your master bedroom upstairs offers plenty of sunlight and has a beautiful updated en-suite with custom tile work and dark wood vanity. Downstairs you will find another spacious bedroom complete with attached bath as well! For your added convenience there is also a separate laundry room with additional shelving for storage! Moments away from Vinoy Park, Tropicana Field, Local Shopping Outlets not to mention chain restaurants and local eateries. This home is located off 4th Street and Central Ave, Museums, entertainment and so much more either by foot, or a bike ride away. Conveniently located near I-275 and US 92, ideal for commuting. Small pets accepted at owners discretion. Available NOW!!! Virtual Video Tour https://youtu.be/dpBTZpnf5Xc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 1/2 11th St N have any available units?
3020 1/2 11th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 1/2 11th St N have?
Some of 3020 1/2 11th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 1/2 11th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3020 1/2 11th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 1/2 11th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 1/2 11th St N is pet friendly.
Does 3020 1/2 11th St N offer parking?
No, 3020 1/2 11th St N does not offer parking.
Does 3020 1/2 11th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 1/2 11th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 1/2 11th St N have a pool?
No, 3020 1/2 11th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3020 1/2 11th St N have accessible units?
No, 3020 1/2 11th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 1/2 11th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 1/2 11th St N has units with dishwashers.

