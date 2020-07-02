All apartments in St. Petersburg
3010 24th Ave N

3010 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3010 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime location in St Pete!!!

This three bedroom two bath home offers updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tile throughout all common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, a one car garage, and a fenced in back yard. Close to I-275 with a short distance to Downtown St Pete & access to Sarasota, Tampa, and our beautiful beaches!

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 24th Ave N have any available units?
3010 24th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 24th Ave N have?
Some of 3010 24th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 24th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3010 24th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 24th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 24th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3010 24th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3010 24th Ave N offers parking.
Does 3010 24th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 24th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 24th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3010 24th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3010 24th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3010 24th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 24th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 24th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

