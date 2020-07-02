3010 24th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prime location in St Pete!!!



This three bedroom two bath home offers updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tile throughout all common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, a one car garage, and a fenced in back yard. Close to I-275 with a short distance to Downtown St Pete & access to Sarasota, Tampa, and our beautiful beaches!



Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.



No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!



Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce



(RLNE5357461)