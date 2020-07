Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 bedroom bungalow near Lake Maggiore is waiting for you to move in. Just renovated, the living area features original wood paneling. Bonus room behind kitchen could be den, office or playroom. Fenced yard in the back. Large garage for storage. On bus line and easy commute to downtown St Petersburg or access to I-275.