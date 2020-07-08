2825 24th St N

Amenities

Cute 2/1 bungalow with large fenced yard in North St Petersburg. Great location near I275, near great shops and all the culture St Petersburg has to offer. Tile floors and carpet floors, nice kitchen. One month rent, $1100 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in! Furry friends possible with approval and additonal fees. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com.



