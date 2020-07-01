2711 14th Ave N.

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - Remodeled 3 bed/1bath Home in North Kenwood St. Pete - Beautifully remodeled Spanish style 3 bed/1 bath home located in North Kenwood. Large fenced yard, stainless steel appliances, Shaker kitchen cabinets, laminate/ceramic flooring, freshly painted through-out. CALL TO SCHEDULE PRIVATE SHOWING
HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, please drive by first to see if you are interested. Then contact Darlene for private showing via text/phone at 813-419-0938
WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult, everyone over 18 yrs old must apply. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org. CLICK APPLY NOW BUTTON
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!
WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.
WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent & Used to Hold)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable
WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply.
