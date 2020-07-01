2711 14th Ave N.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - Remodeled 3 bed/1bath Home in North Kenwood St. Pete - Beautifully remodeled Spanish style 3 bed/1 bath home located in North Kenwood. Large fenced yard, stainless steel appliances, Shaker kitchen cabinets, laminate/ceramic flooring, freshly painted through-out. CALL TO SCHEDULE PRIVATE SHOWING



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, please drive by first to see if you are interested. Then contact Darlene for private showing via text/phone at 813-419-0938



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult, everyone over 18 yrs old must apply. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org. CLICK APPLY NOW BUTTON



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent & Used to Hold)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE5322358)