254 15TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Downtown city living at it's finest! Tucked away on a quiet street you will discover a lovely row of distinguished city townhomes!

Welcome to the adorable 15th Street Townhomes! Deluxe interior unit executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is ready for a new tenant! Lots of sweet upgrades here. Amazing spacious layout! New plank style look flooring, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, recessed LED lighting, security system, upstairs laundry, plush new carpet , large garage and much much more! Extremely convenient location where you are simply minutes to the buzz of the St Petersburg city nightlife, shopping and the beautiful downtown waterfront! Life is GOOD!

You will love the convenience of this amazing location! Available for rental August 2019.