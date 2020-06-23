All apartments in St. Petersburg
254 15TH STREET N
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

254 15TH STREET N

254 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

254 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown city living at it's finest! Tucked away on a quiet street you will discover a lovely row of distinguished city townhomes!
Welcome to the adorable 15th Street Townhomes! Deluxe interior unit executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is ready for a new tenant! Lots of sweet upgrades here. Amazing spacious layout! New plank style look flooring, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, recessed LED lighting, security system, upstairs laundry, plush new carpet , large garage and much much more! Extremely convenient location where you are simply minutes to the buzz of the St Petersburg city nightlife, shopping and the beautiful downtown waterfront! Life is GOOD!
You will love the convenience of this amazing location! Available for rental August 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 15TH STREET N have any available units?
254 15TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 15TH STREET N have?
Some of 254 15TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 15TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
254 15TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 15TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 254 15TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 254 15TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 254 15TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 254 15TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 15TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 15TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 254 15TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 254 15TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 254 15TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 254 15TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 15TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
