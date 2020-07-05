All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2535 44th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2535 44th St S
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2535 44th St S

2535 44th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2535 44th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Cottage Home In Saint Petersburg - Located in a cottage like setting near to the Marina District and Downtown Gulfport.
Quiet and secluded from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet centrally located close to local shopping, schools, and businesses. This cozy home home features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with large backyard for entertaining. Detached Garage with tons of storage space is located in the backyard as well

Recently renovated with updated fixtures throughout:
- NEW Paint!
- New Stainless Steel Appliances!
- NEW Vinyl Planking !
- Lots of storage space!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 44th St S have any available units?
2535 44th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2535 44th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2535 44th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 44th St S pet-friendly?
No, 2535 44th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2535 44th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2535 44th St S offers parking.
Does 2535 44th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 44th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 44th St S have a pool?
No, 2535 44th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2535 44th St S have accessible units?
No, 2535 44th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 44th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 44th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 44th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 44th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus