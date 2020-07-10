237 Sea Horse Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d78291f0b7 ---- Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in Waterside at Coquina Key. With sweeping water views and an open and spacious floor plan, you're going to love living in Waterside, and you're going to especially love this home! The master bedroom is warm and spacious, the kitchen is functional and comfortable, and the wood-plank tile floors add a modern and homey flair to this almost-900 sq.ft condo. Come and see this home for yourself and make it YOUR home today!