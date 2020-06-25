All apartments in St. Petersburg
2327 15th Ave N

2327 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2327 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
nest technology
new construction
pet friendly
Smart home technology! Control your new home with wireless/cellular automation for climate control, lighting, entry access and video monitoring all powered by Ring and Nest technologies! 2018 new construction absolutely everything other than a couple of walls has been newly constructed! New electrical, new plumbing, new AC, the entire house was taken to foundation and reconstructed all NEW! This beauty boasts a brand new designer kitchen with stainless appliances, real wood cabinets and granite counter tops! The bathrooms are magnificent featuring granite counter tops, and ceramic tile flooring and tub surround. Hurricane impact windows and of course a brand new roof! The consistent engineered wood flooring throughout creates an amazing flow that only needs your personal touch! Make this home your own! Schedule your private showing today! this one will not last long!!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 15th Ave N have any available units?
2327 15th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 15th Ave N have?
Some of 2327 15th Ave N's amenities include nest technology, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 15th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2327 15th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 15th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 15th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2327 15th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2327 15th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2327 15th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 15th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 15th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2327 15th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2327 15th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2327 15th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 15th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 15th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
