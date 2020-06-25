2327 15th Ave N

Amenities
Smart home technology! Control your new home with wireless/cellular automation for climate control, lighting, entry access and video monitoring all powered by Ring and Nest technologies! 2018 new construction absolutely everything other than a couple of walls has been newly constructed! New electrical, new plumbing, new AC, the entire house was taken to foundation and reconstructed all NEW! This beauty boasts a brand new designer kitchen with stainless appliances, real wood cabinets and granite counter tops! The bathrooms are magnificent featuring granite counter tops, and ceramic tile flooring and tub surround. Hurricane impact windows and of course a brand new roof! The consistent engineered wood flooring throughout creates an amazing flow that only needs your personal touch! Make this home your own! Schedule your private showing today! this one will not last long!!
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
