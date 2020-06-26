All apartments in St. Petersburg
2054 15th Ave S

2054 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2054 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Home To This Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with Deck and Large Fenced Yard - Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home with separate family room and large kitchen with room for a breakfast table. The kitchen opens to a nice wood deck and large fenced backyard. House has concrete driveway parking for two vehicles. The home is located in a central location close to downtown St Petersburg. Home is available for rent on June 1, 2018. All tenants must complete an online application.

(RLNE3976164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 15th Ave S have any available units?
2054 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 15th Ave S have?
Some of 2054 15th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2054 15th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2054 15th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2054 15th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2054 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 15th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2054 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2054 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2054 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
