201 6th St S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bath Perfect Property in Downtown! - This is a perfect spot in a highly sought-after area of St. Petersburg!

It is a small 1 bedroom, 1 bath home, with lots of porch space on the front and back. The very nice living room has a hardwood floor, and the bedroom is carpeting.

This home has granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and fairly new central a/c that will keep you feeling right!

The condominium association takes care of the water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and landscaping.

Both the front gate and back gates to the building are locked and accessible by your key. Come home and chill out in your own little private slice of St. Petersburg while being within walking distance of all of the cool stuff that is going on downtown!

Call Julie for more details! (727) 440-8108.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3965192)