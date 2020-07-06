All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

201 6th St S

201 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

201 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath Perfect Property in Downtown! - This is a perfect spot in a highly sought-after area of St. Petersburg!
It is a small 1 bedroom, 1 bath home, with lots of porch space on the front and back. The very nice living room has a hardwood floor, and the bedroom is carpeting.
This home has granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and fairly new central a/c that will keep you feeling right!
The condominium association takes care of the water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and landscaping.
Both the front gate and back gates to the building are locked and accessible by your key. Come home and chill out in your own little private slice of St. Petersburg while being within walking distance of all of the cool stuff that is going on downtown!
Call Julie for more details! (727) 440-8108.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3965192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 6th St S have any available units?
201 6th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 6th St S have?
Some of 201 6th St S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 6th St S currently offering any rent specials?
201 6th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 6th St S pet-friendly?
No, 201 6th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 201 6th St S offer parking?
No, 201 6th St S does not offer parking.
Does 201 6th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 6th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 6th St S have a pool?
No, 201 6th St S does not have a pool.
Does 201 6th St S have accessible units?
No, 201 6th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 201 6th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 6th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

