St. Petersburg, FL
1946 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

1946 3RD AVENUE N

1946 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1946 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Restored period apartment building in historic Kenwood area, conveniently located near downtown St Petersburg. Clean, Spacious 1 bedroom apartment newly refinished hardwood floors, newly tiled updated bathroom, new Hi-Efficiency Central heat and air system, remodeled eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite countertop. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Ceiling fans, Laundry room on site. Spacious at 693 sq ft mol. Close to 275 and minutes to downtown. Walk or bike to area restaurants, museums and more. Small pet OK. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
1946 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 1946 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1946 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 3RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1946 3RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 3RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1946 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1946 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
