1916 21ST AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 21ST AVENUE N

1916 21st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1916 21st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will find this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home, Conveniently nestled on quiet dead-end street in N. St. Petersburg, Fl. Good access to all transportation routes and services. This gorgeous home has been completely REMODELED and is currently available and ready for move in. Cute breakfast nook or office area in the front of home which opens up to your newly finished gleaming hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. In the living room you'll find a real wood burning fireplace. Real wood Kitchen cabinetry w/ Stainless steel sink. Keep you utility bills down with you new central heat and air conditioning along with new duct work. Windows have also been replaced with energy efficient low E- glass. Kitchen will have new refrigerator installed at move-in. Separate laundry room which includes washer and dryer has been provided for your convenience. A large covered parking ?or storage garage behind the home. Charming back yard with alley access. This large yard? includes fruit trees and mature landscaping?. Room measurements are estimates only and should be verified. Parking in front and alley access to back parking as well. Smoking not permitted. Pet friendly for one small adorable pet under 20 lbs, may make exceptions depending on pet at owners discretion. Application required. Move this listing to the top of your list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have any available units?
1916 21ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 1916 21ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 21ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1916 21ST AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 21ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 21ST AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1916 21ST AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 21ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1916 21ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1916 21ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 21ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 21ST AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
