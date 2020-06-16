1916 21ST AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will find this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home, Conveniently nestled on quiet dead-end street in N. St. Petersburg, Fl. Good access to all transportation routes and services. This gorgeous home has been completely REMODELED and is currently available and ready for move in. Cute breakfast nook or office area in the front of home which opens up to your newly finished gleaming hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. In the living room you'll find a real wood burning fireplace. Real wood Kitchen cabinetry w/ Stainless steel sink. Keep you utility bills down with you new central heat and air conditioning along with new duct work. Windows have also been replaced with energy efficient low E- glass. Kitchen will have new refrigerator installed at move-in. Separate laundry room which includes washer and dryer has been provided for your convenience. A large covered parking ?or storage garage behind the home. Charming back yard with alley access. This large yard? includes fruit trees and mature landscaping?. Room measurements are estimates only and should be verified. Parking in front and alley access to back parking as well. Smoking not permitted. Pet friendly for one small adorable pet under 20 lbs, may make exceptions depending on pet at owners discretion. Application required. Move this listing to the top of your list!