184 38th Ave SE

**APPLICATION PENDING** This fully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in beautiful Coquina Key! Have island living at an affordable price! The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with bright white soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and sleek stainless steal appliances. You will find gorgeous terrazzo floors, brand new doors with high end door handles, and fresh paint through out the entire home, inside and out! Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the one car garage. This beautiful home will not last long, so call today to set up your showing!