Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

184 38th Ave SE

184 38th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

184 38th Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb8816a068 ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** This fully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in beautiful Coquina Key! Have island living at an affordable price! The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with bright white soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and sleek stainless steal appliances. You will find gorgeous terrazzo floors, brand new doors with high end door handles, and fresh paint through out the entire home, inside and out! Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the one car garage. This beautiful home will not last long, so call today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 38th Ave SE have any available units?
184 38th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 38th Ave SE have?
Some of 184 38th Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 38th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
184 38th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 38th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 184 38th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 184 38th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 184 38th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 184 38th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 38th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 38th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 184 38th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 184 38th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 184 38th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 184 38th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 38th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

