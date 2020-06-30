All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

1827 29TH AVENUE N

1827 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1827 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Everything is NEW! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom PLUS a bonus room. Inside laundry room. Guest bath has double sinks and walk-in shower. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. The yard is fenced. Bath rooms and kitchen have new granite. ALL appliances are brand new. This place has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1827 29TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1827 29TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 29TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1827 29TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 29TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1827 29TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1827 29TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 29TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1827 29TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1827 29TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 29TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 29TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

