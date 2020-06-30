1827 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Everything is NEW! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom PLUS a bonus room. Inside laundry room. Guest bath has double sinks and walk-in shower. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. The yard is fenced. Bath rooms and kitchen have new granite. ALL appliances are brand new. This place has it all.