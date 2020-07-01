1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

Amenities

WELCOME TO FLORIDA LIVING at its BEST! This beautifully updated three bedroom home is perfect for the Florida lifestyle. If you love to entertain family and friends then this is the perfect home for you. Walk through and you will instantly fall in love with the open layout which makes this home feel much larger and welcoming. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with premium stainless steel appliances including a gas range perfect for the home chef. The bonus room is currently used as dining space and comfortably accommodates a large gathering for inside dining. Step outside to the backyard and immerse yourself into the uncommonly LARGE pool. The surrounding patio features an intimate covered seating area with plenty of room for all your guests. Shore Acres features community parks and you’ll be very close to public boat ramps. Grab your bike and ride along the scenic roads of Shore Acres and Snell Isle as you make the short trip to downtown. You will absolutely love living in such close proximity to all of the spectacular things St. Pete has to offer. ROOM SIZES ARE APPROXIMATE and should be verified. THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE (See MLS U8083265).