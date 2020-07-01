All apartments in St. Petersburg
1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE

1767 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1767 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME TO FLORIDA LIVING at its BEST! This beautifully updated three bedroom home is perfect for the Florida lifestyle. If you love to entertain family and friends then this is the perfect home for you. Walk through and you will instantly fall in love with the open layout which makes this home feel much larger and welcoming. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with premium stainless steel appliances including a gas range perfect for the home chef. The bonus room is currently used as dining space and comfortably accommodates a large gathering for inside dining. Step outside to the backyard and immerse yourself into the uncommonly LARGE pool. The surrounding patio features an intimate covered seating area with plenty of room for all your guests. Shore Acres features community parks and you’ll be very close to public boat ramps. Grab your bike and ride along the scenic roads of Shore Acres and Snell Isle as you make the short trip to downtown. You will absolutely love living in such close proximity to all of the spectacular things St. Pete has to offer. ROOM SIZES ARE APPROXIMATE and should be verified. THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE (See MLS U8083265).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have any available units?
1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

