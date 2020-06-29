All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1750 12 Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1750 12 Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1750 12 Ave

1750 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1750 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 1 bed 1 bath In St Pete - Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath newly remodeled in St Pete! Brand new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom. Washer/Dryer connections and window A/C's. Move in Ready. This house will go fast!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5439670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 12 Ave have any available units?
1750 12 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 12 Ave have?
Some of 1750 12 Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 12 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1750 12 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 12 Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 12 Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1750 12 Ave offer parking?
No, 1750 12 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1750 12 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 12 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 12 Ave have a pool?
No, 1750 12 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1750 12 Ave have accessible units?
No, 1750 12 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 12 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 12 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus