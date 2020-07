Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 12/1/2018

- Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with 2 screened in patios with plenty of yard area - Updated kitchen, Tile in kitchen, dining and living room -



CALL 727-888-5255 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.