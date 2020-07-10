All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1719 Grove Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 Grove Street South

1719 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this quiet 1 bedroom home on a Cul de sac. Home has tile throughout and central air conditioning. Lots of windows and a good sized bedroom with closet. The kitchen is large enough for a small table. The house has private parking with a Car Port and an outside storage closet. Must see.

Stove and Refridgerator included. Tenant pays for Water, Electrical and is responsible for grass cutting.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/684727

Rental Terms: Rent: $780, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $780, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Grove Street South have any available units?
1719 Grove Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Grove Street South have?
Some of 1719 Grove Street South's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Grove Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Grove Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Grove Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Grove Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Grove Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Grove Street South offers parking.
Does 1719 Grove Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Grove Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Grove Street South have a pool?
No, 1719 Grove Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Grove Street South have accessible units?
No, 1719 Grove Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Grove Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Grove Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

