1719 Grove Street South

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this quiet 1 bedroom home on a Cul de sac. Home has tile throughout and central air conditioning. Lots of windows and a good sized bedroom with closet. The kitchen is large enough for a small table. The house has private parking with a Car Port and an outside storage closet. Must see.



Stove and Refridgerator included. Tenant pays for Water, Electrical and is responsible for grass cutting.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/684727



Rental Terms: Rent: $780, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $780, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.