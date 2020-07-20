1701 38th Ave N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do not miss out on seeing this large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with an extra bonus room that is perfect for your home office or those unexpected guests. The kitchen has been redone and features brand new stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. New laminate wood flooring spans the home (with the exception of tile in the kitchen). A side facing garage and driveway with plenty of parking for family, guests, and even your boat/RV eases your worries of street parking. Additionally, the fenced in yard with fruit bearing trees (Mango, Pineapple) are great for those with a green thumb. Located conveniently close to 275 (.4 miles), Harris Park (.2 miles) and Downtown (3 miles) this homes affords you the opportunity to be close to it all. Come see it today!



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.