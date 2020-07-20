All apartments in St. Petersburg
1701 38th Ave N
1701 38th Ave N

1701 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1701 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do not miss out on seeing this large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with an extra bonus room that is perfect for your home office or those unexpected guests. The kitchen has been redone and features brand new stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite countertops. New laminate wood flooring spans the home (with the exception of tile in the kitchen). A side facing garage and driveway with plenty of parking for family, guests, and even your boat/RV eases your worries of street parking. Additionally, the fenced in yard with fruit bearing trees (Mango, Pineapple) are great for those with a green thumb. Located conveniently close to 275 (.4 miles), Harris Park (.2 miles) and Downtown (3 miles) this homes affords you the opportunity to be close to it all. Come see it today!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 38th Ave N have any available units?
1701 38th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 38th Ave N have?
Some of 1701 38th Ave N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 38th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1701 38th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 38th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 38th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1701 38th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1701 38th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1701 38th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 38th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 38th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1701 38th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1701 38th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1701 38th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 38th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 38th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
