St. Petersburg, FL
169 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

169 POMPANO DRIVE SE

169 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

169 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to your own Tropical Paradise at Waterside at Coquina Key located on Big Bayou that connects to Tampa Bay. Enjoy your stay at this Resort Style Waterfront Community with 24-hour gated security. This beautiful townhome property provides for your every need, plenty of space, lovely furnishings, lots of Florida sunshine and a myriad of amenities for your pleasure. This townhome features a spacious Living Room/Dining Room, a handsome Chef's Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a Guest half-bath and French doors to a large patio on the main level. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom Suite with French doors to a private balcony as well as a Guest Bedroom and its own bathroom. Convenient interior Laundry Closet with stack Washer/Dryer. Enjoy the luxurious resort-style heated pool, heated jacuzzi, beautiful Clubhouse with fitness center and billiards tables, tennis and volleyball courts and a fishing pier. Stroll along the 3 miles of waterfront pathways or relax with your favorite beverage poolside. Community is conveniently located just minutes from lively upscale St. Petersburg with its many wonderful restaurants, shops, galleries, museums and fun "night life". Seasonal Rental during months of January 2020 thru April 2021 at $2800 or mid-term lease of 6+ months at $2200. Tenant approval with credit/background fee of $60 and $75 Tenant Processing Fee due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
169 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
169 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
