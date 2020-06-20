169 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Welcome to your own Tropical Paradise at Waterside at Coquina Key located on Big Bayou that connects to Tampa Bay. Enjoy your stay at this Resort Style Waterfront Community with 24-hour gated security. This beautiful townhome property provides for your every need, plenty of space, lovely furnishings, lots of Florida sunshine and a myriad of amenities for your pleasure. This townhome features a spacious Living Room/Dining Room, a handsome Chef's Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a Guest half-bath and French doors to a large patio on the main level. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom Suite with French doors to a private balcony as well as a Guest Bedroom and its own bathroom. Convenient interior Laundry Closet with stack Washer/Dryer. Enjoy the luxurious resort-style heated pool, heated jacuzzi, beautiful Clubhouse with fitness center and billiards tables, tennis and volleyball courts and a fishing pier. Stroll along the 3 miles of waterfront pathways or relax with your favorite beverage poolside. Community is conveniently located just minutes from lively upscale St. Petersburg with its many wonderful restaurants, shops, galleries, museums and fun "night life". Seasonal Rental during months of January 2020 thru April 2021 at $2800 or mid-term lease of 6+ months at $2200. Tenant approval with credit/background fee of $60 and $75 Tenant Processing Fee due prior to move-in.