Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Great Location!! Beautiful new townhome in the heart of St. Pete. One block from Central Ave. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath unit with 2 car garage and roof top terrace. First floor has the 2 car garage with an independent bedroom and bath. The 2nd floor has the kitchen, guest bath Fourth floor is roof top terrace. An easy bike ride from downtown St Pete's best restaurants, shops, and more! Easy access to highways.