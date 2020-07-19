All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 1009 · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 1009, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Barcley Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
2 bed / 1 bath condo centrally located - $1050 - Call or text 813 294-1970 to inquire about this rental.

Price just reduced to $1050

2 bedroom / 1bath condo is located in the gated Windjammer community. Water is included with your rent.

Updated kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. An island that doubles as a bar for eating. Tile floors throughout the unit and a recently updated bathroom. Interior has been freshly painted.

Master bedroom has its own private vanity sink and a large walk in closet.

Off the spacious living room is a sliding door that opens to a screened porch and there are washer and dryer hook ups in the hall closet

Enjoy the community's pool, playground, gas grill area and sand pit volley ball court.

Located on Gandy Blvd & only minutes from I-275 you can commute to Tampa or St. Pete easily. Easy access to Tampa Bay & the Gulf of Mexico. MacDill AFB, Howard Franklin bridge, 4th Ave, shopping and restaurants.

Pets: Cats are allowed, small dogs

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone who desires to live in the property longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford your other monthly bills and money for fun.

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, Applications can be filled out on our website at www.MakitaRentals.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3951880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have any available units?
1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have?
Some of 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 offer parking?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 has a pool.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009 does not have units with dishwashers.
