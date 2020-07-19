1400 Gandy Blvd North #1009

Amenities

2 bed / 1 bath condo centrally located - $1050 - Call or text 813 294-1970 to inquire about this rental.



Price just reduced to $1050



2 bedroom / 1bath condo is located in the gated Windjammer community. Water is included with your rent.



Updated kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. An island that doubles as a bar for eating. Tile floors throughout the unit and a recently updated bathroom. Interior has been freshly painted.



Master bedroom has its own private vanity sink and a large walk in closet.



Off the spacious living room is a sliding door that opens to a screened porch and there are washer and dryer hook ups in the hall closet



Enjoy the community's pool, playground, gas grill area and sand pit volley ball court.



Located on Gandy Blvd & only minutes from I-275 you can commute to Tampa or St. Pete easily. Easy access to Tampa Bay & the Gulf of Mexico. MacDill AFB, Howard Franklin bridge, 4th Ave, shopping and restaurants.



Pets: Cats are allowed, small dogs



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone who desires to live in the property longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford your other monthly bills and money for fun.



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, Applications can be filled out on our website at www.MakitaRentals.com



