1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 1203 · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gandy Blvd N # 1203, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Barcley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautiful 1/1 Condo with Waterfront View - Property Id: 88066

Windjammer Condominium is a gated community conveniently located close to I-275, only minutes to 4th Street, near downtown St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa International Airport. Easy access to shopping & restaurants, famous beaches just 20 min away... Enjoy the community's pool, hot tub, gas grill area, sand pit volleyball court and much more. Enjoy your privacy and calming view from every room in your place... The unit is located on the ground floor, tile/wood flooring, fresh paint in fancy like gray color, pretty kitchen with black appliances, nice dining area, big bedroom with walk in closet and huge updated bathroom. Tiffany style lamps make this place cozy and stylish. Nice laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Water included with the rent. First month rent of $1,000 plus the same amount of security deposit is required to move in.

No pets sorry. Please call/text Alina at 727-492-5574 for additional questions and schedule the showing or email rentahouseinfl@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88066
Property Id 88066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4535548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have any available units?
1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have?
Some of 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 offer parking?
No, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 does not offer parking.
Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 has a pool.
Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have accessible units?
No, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203 has units with dishwashers.
