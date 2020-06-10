1400 GANDY BLVD N 1203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

Beautiful 1/1 Condo with Waterfront View - Property Id: 88066



Windjammer Condominium is a gated community conveniently located close to I-275, only minutes to 4th Street, near downtown St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa International Airport. Easy access to shopping & restaurants, famous beaches just 20 min away... Enjoy the community's pool, hot tub, gas grill area, sand pit volleyball court and much more. Enjoy your privacy and calming view from every room in your place... The unit is located on the ground floor, tile/wood flooring, fresh paint in fancy like gray color, pretty kitchen with black appliances, nice dining area, big bedroom with walk in closet and huge updated bathroom. Tiffany style lamps make this place cozy and stylish. Nice laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Water included with the rent. First month rent of $1,000 plus the same amount of security deposit is required to move in.



No pets sorry. Please call/text Alina at 727-492-5574 for additional questions and schedule the showing or email rentahouseinfl@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88066

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4535548)