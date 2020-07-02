136 NE MADISON CIRCLE N

136 Northeast Madison Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled 2/1 Duplex. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Central Air. Overhead fans and recessed lighting in all rooms. Quality horizontal blinds over all windows. Modern Kitchen. Tiled bathroom and tub. Linen closet. Crown Molding. Baseboards. New Windows. New Appliances. Dishwasher. Wired for Cable TV. New Roof. New Air Ducts. New Insulation. New AC Unit. Private entrance via alley. Completely fenced-in yard is shared with the other side of duplex. Showing by Appointment Only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
