136 NE MADISON CIRCLE N

Amenities

Recently Remodeled 2/1 Duplex. Water/Sewer/Trash included. Central Air. Overhead fans and recessed lighting in all rooms. Quality horizontal blinds over all windows. Modern Kitchen. Tiled bathroom and tub. Linen closet. Crown Molding. Baseboards. New Windows. New Appliances. Dishwasher. Wired for Cable TV. New Roof. New Air Ducts. New Insulation. New AC Unit. Private entrance via alley. Completely fenced-in yard is shared with the other side of duplex. Showing by Appointment Only.