1310 9th Ave N

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f17f33601c ----
Available now for move in within 30 days
12 mo minimum lease
One bedroom, one bath in garage apartment a short bike ride to downtown St Pete, close to St Anthony\'s Hospital and easy access to I 275
Nice kitchen with DISHWASHER, disposal, over range microwave, full size stove and refrigerator
Very large living room with hardwood floors open to bonus room - office, sunroom, etc
Large bedroom with large closet
Tenant pays all utilities
One dog under 35 lbs or one cat OK with pet app fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability.
$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.
Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit
All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises
Please drive by and then schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com-find-a-rental