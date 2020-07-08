1310 9th Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f17f33601c ----

Available now for move in within 30 days



12 mo minimum lease



One bedroom, one bath in garage apartment a short bike ride to downtown St Pete, close to St Anthony\'s Hospital and easy access to I 275



Nice kitchen with DISHWASHER, disposal, over range microwave, full size stove and refrigerator



Very large living room with hardwood floors open to bonus room - office, sunroom, etc



Large bedroom with large closet



Tenant pays all utilities



One dog under 35 lbs or one cat OK with pet app fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises



Please drive by and then schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com-find-a-rental