125 5TH AVENUE NE
125 5TH AVENUE NE

125 5th Avenue Northeast · (727) 385-8869
Location

125 5th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 290 · Avail. now

$1,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
tennis court
Live the Florida lifestyle at it's best in the heart of downtown St Petersburg. Bay Villas Condominium is a hidden gem..a gated community with a beautiful tropical courtyard,newly renovated laundry room that is air conditioned, and a storage space for each unit.
This Executive Style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium is fully furnished with contemporary finishes. All you'll need are your personal belongings to move in! This unit has sleek light wood look tile flooring throughout, and has been meticulously cared for by the owner.Conveniently located just one block off Beach Drive within minutes to some of the finest restaurants in the city. Museums such as The Fine Arts Museum, Dali, and The James Museum of Western Wildlife Art are all within close proximity as well as live music, events & the much anticipated opening of The Pier! With the historic Vinoy Renaissance Resort is just steps away.The surrounding green spaces include Straub Park, Vinoy Park and North Shore Park with public tennis courts, beaches, & aquatic center all in your backyard. You can bike ride, run, or stroll along the waterfront to your hearts content!
Entrance to I-275 north or south is just up the street making this an easy commute to Tampa and many areas locally.
Hurry and schedule a viewing of this lovely condo before it is taken! Available immediately for occupancy after condo
association approval. Electricity is included,.N0 PETS OR SMOKERS PLEASE!
All measurements are approximate & need to be verified by the renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
125 5TH AVENUE NE has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 125 5TH AVENUE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
125 5TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 5TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 125 5TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 5TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 5TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
