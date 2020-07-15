125 5TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry tennis court

Live the Florida lifestyle at it's best in the heart of downtown St Petersburg. Bay Villas Condominium is a hidden gem..a gated community with a beautiful tropical courtyard,newly renovated laundry room that is air conditioned, and a storage space for each unit.

This Executive Style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium is fully furnished with contemporary finishes. All you'll need are your personal belongings to move in! This unit has sleek light wood look tile flooring throughout, and has been meticulously cared for by the owner.Conveniently located just one block off Beach Drive within minutes to some of the finest restaurants in the city. Museums such as The Fine Arts Museum, Dali, and The James Museum of Western Wildlife Art are all within close proximity as well as live music, events & the much anticipated opening of The Pier! With the historic Vinoy Renaissance Resort is just steps away.The surrounding green spaces include Straub Park, Vinoy Park and North Shore Park with public tennis courts, beaches, & aquatic center all in your backyard. You can bike ride, run, or stroll along the waterfront to your hearts content!

Entrance to I-275 north or south is just up the street making this an easy commute to Tampa and many areas locally.

Hurry and schedule a viewing of this lovely condo before it is taken! Available immediately for occupancy after condo

association approval. Electricity is included,.N0 PETS OR SMOKERS PLEASE!

All measurements are approximate & need to be verified by the renter.