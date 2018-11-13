All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272

12055 Gandy Boulevard
Location

12055 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
St. Petersburg - Large 3 Bedroom Condo with Water Views - Luxurious, gated Grande Verandahs on the Bay Condominium with its impeccable grounds is bound to impress you. Conveniently located within 10 miles to Tampa Airport, 8 miles to downtown St. Pete, 20 miles to St. Pete Beach, and nearby a myriad of entertainment venues such as shopping, restaurants, marina, and more. This 7th floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-plan condo, with TWO car parking spaces, and with expansive Water, Sky, Estuary, and City VIEWS has everything you need and more. Community amenities include a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, and a clubhouse. Interior features such as a large master bedroom with walk-in closets, a spacious gourmet style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, indoor laundry with ample storage, and bamboo floors throughout. The large balcony with uninterrupted east/west and northern exposure provide endless nature entertainment and relaxing views of Tampa Bay while the south facing walkway offers uninterrupted views of downtown St. Pete and the Bay. Please visit us at RussellPropertyGroup.com and make an appointment or see our virtual tour. You won't be disappointed!!

(RLNE5691326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have any available units?
12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have?
Some of 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 currently offering any rent specials?
12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 is pet friendly.
Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 offer parking?
Yes, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 offers parking.
Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have a pool?
Yes, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 has a pool.
Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have accessible units?
No, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272 does not have units with dishwashers.

