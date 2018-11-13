12055 Gandy Blvd N. #272

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

St. Petersburg - Large 3 Bedroom Condo with Water Views - Luxurious, gated Grande Verandahs on the Bay Condominium with its impeccable grounds is bound to impress you. Conveniently located within 10 miles to Tampa Airport, 8 miles to downtown St. Pete, 20 miles to St. Pete Beach, and nearby a myriad of entertainment venues such as shopping, restaurants, marina, and more. This 7th floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-plan condo, with TWO car parking spaces, and with expansive Water, Sky, Estuary, and City VIEWS has everything you need and more. Community amenities include a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, and a clubhouse. Interior features such as a large master bedroom with walk-in closets, a spacious gourmet style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, indoor laundry with ample storage, and bamboo floors throughout. The large balcony with uninterrupted east/west and northern exposure provide endless nature entertainment and relaxing views of Tampa Bay while the south facing walkway offers uninterrupted views of downtown St. Pete and the Bay. Please visit us at RussellPropertyGroup.com and make an appointment or see our virtual tour. You won't be disappointed!!



(RLNE5691326)