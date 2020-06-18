118 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Available for Winter 2021 or long term starting 1/1/2021. Inquire for seasonal rate. AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED FOR $1200/MONTH. Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo located on a serene lake in the community of Waterside at Coquina Key North. Waterside at Coquina Key North is a gated community offering resort style amenities and views of Big Bayou throughout the community. This beautifully updated and fully furnished unit boasts relaxing views of the lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. Enjoy boat docks, fishing, and open water access to the Bay within the complex. Boat slips can be rented separately. Grandview Park and boat ramp are less than a mile from the unit. Features include updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishware. A large covered ground floor patio comes with a cozy fire pit feature, gas grill, and comfortable deck furniture. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom, a large closet, en-suite bathroom, and all linens. Waterside at Coquina Key includes rented dock slips, storage garages, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a turn-key rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates, then this is the perfect place for you. Available for showings by appointment. $60 Application fee per adult. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant processing Fee. Tenant pays electric and internet. Free WiFi available in the clubhouse. Minimum 6 month lease.