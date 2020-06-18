All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

118 POMPANO DRIVE SE

118 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 330-0689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available for Winter 2021 or long term starting 1/1/2021. Inquire for seasonal rate. AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED FOR $1200/MONTH. Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo located on a serene lake in the community of Waterside at Coquina Key North. Waterside at Coquina Key North is a gated community offering resort style amenities and views of Big Bayou throughout the community. This beautifully updated and fully furnished unit boasts relaxing views of the lake making you feel like you are on vacation every day. Enjoy boat docks, fishing, and open water access to the Bay within the complex. Boat slips can be rented separately. Grandview Park and boat ramp are less than a mile from the unit. Features include updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishware. A large covered ground floor patio comes with a cozy fire pit feature, gas grill, and comfortable deck furniture. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom, a large closet, en-suite bathroom, and all linens. Waterside at Coquina Key includes rented dock slips, storage garages, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a turn-key rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates, then this is the perfect place for you. Available for showings by appointment. $60 Application fee per adult. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant processing Fee. Tenant pays electric and internet. Free WiFi available in the clubhouse. Minimum 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
118 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
118 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
