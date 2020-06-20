1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub tennis court

Come and enjoy the ideal combination of downtown and waterfront living! This building is in walking distance of everything Downtown St.Pete has to offer and just steps from spa beach, tennis courts and olympic sized pool, this beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo offers carefree urban living and gorgeous unobstructed water views of Tampa Bay! Enjoy the open gourmet kitchen boasting a breakfast bar, natural Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, including induction cooktop, steam-assist dishwasher, convection and steam-assist oven. The stunning water views from the kitchen make cooking a breeze! The spacious master suite offers a very large walk-in closet and en-suite, custom-designed bathroom with his and hers sinks, natural stonefinishes and an oversized shower. The second bathroom boasts custom handmade tile in a sunny Florida theme. This is a top floor, very private corner unit with a great outdoor space with sweeping views of the water and North Shore Park and too many upgrades to count: 20 inch porcelain tile floors with in-floor heat; a central vacuum system, impacted-rated windows, balcony with storm shutter, washer and dryer in unit, solid wood and glass interior doors imported from Germany, spacious storage room conveniently located right outside your unit large enough for 2 bikes and more. Your covered parking is located right outside the rear door from elevator. This is a truly beautiful and move-in ready condo and a rare find - don't miss your chance to make this one your home in St. Pete! Absolutely NO pet per association rules and NO smoking inside or outside of the unit