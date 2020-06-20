All apartments in St. Petersburg
1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE

1100 North Shore Drive Northeast · (727) 519-6331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Come and enjoy the ideal combination of downtown and waterfront living! This building is in walking distance of everything Downtown St.Pete has to offer and just steps from spa beach, tennis courts and olympic sized pool, this beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo offers carefree urban living and gorgeous unobstructed water views of Tampa Bay! Enjoy the open gourmet kitchen boasting a breakfast bar, natural Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel appliances, including induction cooktop, steam-assist dishwasher, convection and steam-assist oven. The stunning water views from the kitchen make cooking a breeze! The spacious master suite offers a very large walk-in closet and en-suite, custom-designed bathroom with his and hers sinks, natural stonefinishes and an oversized shower. The second bathroom boasts custom handmade tile in a sunny Florida theme. This is a top floor, very private corner unit with a great outdoor space with sweeping views of the water and North Shore Park and too many upgrades to count: 20 inch porcelain tile floors with in-floor heat; a central vacuum system, impacted-rated windows, balcony with storm shutter, washer and dryer in unit, solid wood and glass interior doors imported from Germany, spacious storage room conveniently located right outside your unit large enough for 2 bikes and more. Your covered parking is located right outside the rear door from elevator. This is a truly beautiful and move-in ready condo and a rare find - don't miss your chance to make this one your home in St. Pete! Absolutely NO pet per association rules and NO smoking inside or outside of the unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have any available units?
1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 N SHORE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
