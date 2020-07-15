1027 17th Street North - A

Amenities
Welcome to St. Petersburg, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath.
-Lower unit is 2 bed 1 bath with its own entrance.
-Upper unit is Sutdio 1 bath with its own entrance and can be subleased.
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds with owner approval.
-Shared fenced backyard.
-Private laundry access.
-Tenant pays all utilities. Water,sewer, trash through landlord and charged monthly to tenant ledger at 1/2.
- Lots of natural light!
-Close to downtown.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.