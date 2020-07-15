All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1027 17th Street North - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1027 17th Street North - A
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

1027 17th Street North - A

1027 17th Street North · (786) 574-5804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1027 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to St. Petersburg, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath.
-Lower unit is 2 bed 1 bath with its own entrance.
-Upper unit is Sutdio 1 bath with its own entrance and can be subleased.
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds with owner approval.
-Shared fenced backyard.
-Private laundry access.
-Tenant pays all utilities. Water,sewer, trash through landlord and charged monthly to tenant ledger at 1/2.
- Lots of natural light!
-Close to downtown.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 17th Street North - A have any available units?
1027 17th Street North - A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1027 17th Street North - A currently offering any rent specials?
1027 17th Street North - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 17th Street North - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 17th Street North - A is pet friendly.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A offer parking?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not offer parking.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A have a pool?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not have a pool.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A have accessible units?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 17th Street North - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 17th Street North - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1027 17th Street North - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity