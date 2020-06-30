1001 77TH AVENUE N #301

Amenities

on-site laundry pool elevator bbq/grill courtyard range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

LEASE OPTION Winston Gateway Condominiums 55+ located in the popular Gateway area of St Pete located on the 3rd floor of building #4 - with elevator and laundry room. Large master bedroom with ample closet space includes an en suite bathroom & tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom has a lovely adjacent sunroom off the bedroom with views to the courtyard and pool. Laminate floors throughout the condo and convenient half bath is located off the hallway leading to the kitchen. The Winston Gateway Community is located close to shopping - Publix, Target, Home Goods, restaurants and post office.