All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1001 77TH AVENUE N #301
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:01 AM

1001 77TH AVENUE N #301

1001 77th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1001 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
LEASE OPTION Winston Gateway Condominiums 55+ located in the popular Gateway area of St Pete located on the 3rd floor of building #4 - with elevator and laundry room. Large master bedroom with ample closet space includes an en suite bathroom & tub/shower combo. Master Bedroom has a lovely adjacent sunroom off the bedroom with views to the courtyard and pool. Laminate floors throughout the condo and convenient half bath is located off the hallway leading to the kitchen. The Winston Gateway Community is located close to shopping - Publix, Target, Home Goods, restaurants and post office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have any available units?
1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have?
Some of 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 offer parking?
No, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 does not offer parking.
Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 has a pool.
Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have accessible units?
No, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 77TH AVENUE N #301 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus