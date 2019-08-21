All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704

9495 Florida Highway 699 · No Longer Available
Location

9495 Florida Highway 699, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Ready to live in paradise? The views from this newly renovated condo are spectacular. St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club has amenities rarely found in beach condominiums: large pool, hot tub, saunas, fitness center, club room, expansive grounds, 7 HarTru tennis courts, gorgeous landscaping, secured entry, plenty of parking and much more. This is a very active tennis community. Enjoy the newly renovated pool, hot tub and deck. While you are relaxing in the sunshine you can watch the boats travel along the waterway or enjoy the dolphins, manatees and seabirds that call the area home. Just a short walk to the beach and several restaurants, too. Inside you will find a recently renovated condominium unit with fresh paint, new flooring, new baths and all new appliances. Did I mention the views!! Beautiful views of the inlet and the Gulf of Mexico seen from the front entrance and the deck. Paradise awaits, don't miss your chance. All prospective tenants must be approved by the condo association. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable tv (2 boxes) and internet service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have any available units?
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have?
Some of 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 currently offering any rent specials?
9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 pet-friendly?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 offer parking?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 offers parking.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have a pool?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 has a pool.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have accessible units?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704 does not have units with air conditioning.
