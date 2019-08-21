9495 BLIND PASS ROAD #704

Amenities

Ready to live in paradise? The views from this newly renovated condo are spectacular. St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club has amenities rarely found in beach condominiums: large pool, hot tub, saunas, fitness center, club room, expansive grounds, 7 HarTru tennis courts, gorgeous landscaping, secured entry, plenty of parking and much more. This is a very active tennis community. Enjoy the newly renovated pool, hot tub and deck. While you are relaxing in the sunshine you can watch the boats travel along the waterway or enjoy the dolphins, manatees and seabirds that call the area home. Just a short walk to the beach and several restaurants, too. Inside you will find a recently renovated condominium unit with fresh paint, new flooring, new baths and all new appliances. Did I mention the views!! Beautiful views of the inlet and the Gulf of Mexico seen from the front entrance and the deck. Paradise awaits, don't miss your chance. All prospective tenants must be approved by the condo association. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable tv (2 boxes) and internet service.